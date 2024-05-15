East Lansing police chief still on paid leave as internal investigation passes a month

EAST LANSING — East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson has been on paid administrative leave for more than a month due to a complaint, but city officials have not provided details about what prompted an internal investigation or said when it may conclude.

Kim Johnson, a 30-year-veteran of the East Lansing Police Department will leave retirement to be the agency's next chief.

In April, City Manager Robert Belleman said the city attorney's investigation was related to an internal complaint. However, he would not say when the complaint was received, when Johnson was placed on leave or the nature of the complaint.

Belleman declined a State Journal interview request, but in an email said, "The situation is still under review and (Deputy Chief Chad) Pride is serving as the acting police chief until further notice."

Pride, who also serves as the police department spokesperson, did not respond to a message about Johnson's status.

Johnson could not be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, Councilmember Dana Watson told the State Journal that Johnson was still on administrative leave. She declined to comment on when the investigation might end, the nature of the complaint or whether she expects Johnson to remain with the city after the investigation.

She said she's not concerned about residents being left in the dark on Johnson's status, saying she has not heard of any issues within the department since Johnson's leave began.

"They have a plan in place to keep things going," she said.

Mayor George Brookover also declined to say when the internal investigation might end. When asked if he's concerned citizens are being left in the dark, Brookover said, "It's a personnel matter about which I'll have no further comment."

The East Lansing Police Department employs at least 71 people, including 42 sworn officers.

The city named Johnson police chief in 2020 after then-Chief Larry Sparkes retired amid controversy surrounding two excessive force investigations regarding the same officer.

This is Johnson's second stint in the East Lansing Police Department. He was first hired in 1982 and promoted to the rank of captain in 2006 before leaving in 2012.

He came out of retirement to take the role, after having served since 2007 as an adjunct faculty member at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety "as a subject matter expert and instructor in the areas of organizational behaviors and policy development."

