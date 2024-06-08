East Lansing man killed after being struck by train in Okemos

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP – An East Lansing man was killed Friday evening after being struck by a train, police said.

The collision occurred about 6:15 p.m. north of downtown Okemos, Meridian Township police said in a release.

Police said no foul play is suspected in the death of the man, 35.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, police Chief Rick Grillo at grillo@meridian.mi.us, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

MORE: East Lansing caregiver convicted in death of elderly woman found in snowbank

Okemos Road at Gaylord C. Smith Court was closed for several hours Friday evening but has since reopened.

Meridian Township police were assisted by the Michigan State University Police Department, the CN Railroad police, and Meridian Township's Fire Department.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing man killed after being struck by train in Okemos