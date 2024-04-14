East LA native makes history by bringing mariachi music to Princeton
When you hear a mariachi band, you'll likely think of Mexico or maybe California - but probably not New Jersey.
When you hear a mariachi band, you'll likely think of Mexico or maybe California - but probably not New Jersey.
Caitlin Clark made the "Weekend Update" host read jokes about unfunny he is.
Apple is asking a California judge to reject Epic’s request to hold the company in contempt for allegedly violating a 2021 injunction relating to its App Store practices. Apple maintains that it has complied with the injunction.
'We'll deal with that Monday,' Dana White said about Arman Tsarukyan appearing to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.
Nearly 40,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't significantly drop until the spring and summer home-buying season ends. Lock in your mortgage rate today.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
This week in Las Vegas, 30,000 folks came together to hear the latest and greatest from Google Cloud. What they heard was all generative AI, all the time. Google Cloud is first and foremost a cloud infrastructure and platform vendor.
Cicadas are coming out in droves this spring. Here's what you need to know.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening until April 15! Save on top brands like Clinique, Nuface, Dyson and more.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
A key Biden ally thinks he spends too much time touting infrastructure voters don't much care about. Left unsolved: What should Biden be doing instead?
USDA mortgage insurance costs 1% of your loan at closing, then 0.35% of the remaining balance every year. Learn how USDA loan insurance will affect your costs.
It effectively shields against harsh UV rays, safeguarding your interior and ensuring your ride stays a comfy temp.
Get that cat eye sharp enough to kill a man with up to 20% off eyeliner and more — but act fast.
Roku has disclosed a second data breach in as many months. The company says that, this time around, 576,000 accounts were compromised.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
8BitDo's Ultimate Controller with charging dock is currently on sale for $56. That's 20 percent off and a solid deal on one of the best third-party gamepads around.
Kayla Harrison made the 135-pound weight limit required for her bantamweight bout at UFC 300 versus Holly Holm. It's the lowest weight at which she has ever fought.
Tesla recently announced new seats for the Model S Plaid, which should make it less jarring to drive at its limits.
Also on our cheat sheet: A sturdy $25 Lands' End tote and a KitchenAid stand mixer for $170 off.