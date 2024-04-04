EAST KINGSTON — A local family and their pet cat emerged safely after a massive tree toppled onto their home early Thursday morning, causing extensive damage.

The East Kingston Fire Department responded to 120 Depot Road at approximately 8:06 a.m. during the spring nor’easter that toppled trees and resulted in widespread power outages.

When firefighters arrived, they found the residence severely damaged by the fallen tree.

Fire Chief Ed Warren said the two occupants of the home were uninjured and evacuated with their cat as firefighters arrived.

“I am thankful that no one was injured,” said Warren.

Warren said the home was deemed a total loss. The residents, he said, are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

A bedroom in the home on Depot Road where residents were sleeping at the time of the tree falling. There were no injuries.

East Kingston Police assisted at the scene.

“I encourage all residents to remain alert during today's storm," he said. "High winds and rains can cause unexpected and often disastrous weather, I urge everyone to stay safe.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: East Kingston family escapes unharmed as tree destroys home