EAST JORDAN SCHOOLS 'Honor and Service Project' unites vets, students

Feb. 29—EAST JORDAN — Students at East Jordan middle and high schools are working together to highlight the stories and sacrifices of area veterans.

The "Honor and Service Project" is a work in progress for 30 middle school student members of The Shoes Club and six high school mentors.

Their mission is to create a lasting, living memorial for veterans of the East Jordan area by building the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Veterans Park and a "Stories of Service" commemorative book.

The club is partnering with the American Legion Post #227 for the enhancements to the park.

The objective of the commemorative book and video project is to chronicle the stories and firsthand experiences shared by the veterans they have interviewed during the school year.

Monthly leadership lessons through the stories told by members of the military also are an important part of the club's activities.

Nate Weber served in both the U.S. Army and Navy, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. After being interviewed by East Jordan students, he said he was glad to see the younger generation asking questions and being willing to listen.

"I am always happy to talk about my time in the military, and I am honored that our local school is putting this together," Weber said. "There are hundreds of amazing stories and life experiences waiting to be told by a local veteran — all you have to do is ask."

Matt Hamilton, teacher at the middle school and club coordinator, said, "The students have been participating in a curriculum about the attributes of honor and service — and the applications of service to the community today."

The culminating event of the project will be a trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where the legendary Civil War battle was fought.

The veterans being highlighted in the project come from different generations, and have served in various conflicts, including the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and the Global War on Terror.

An event hosted by the Honor and Service Project students will take place on Memorial Day weekend when they will dedicate the GAR park.

Currently, 95% of the funds provided thus far have come from private and corporate donations, and municipal grants. According to the club's GoFundMe page, the group has raised $3,226 of its $10,000 goal.

Another event that was organized by the student group was a Veterans Day assembly, where club members had a chance to bring in a veteran to share life experiences with all the students at the school.

Riley Cannon, a 10th-grade mentor for the group, was tasked with organizing the event and explained how feedback from veterans in the community made her feel proud of what the group is doing.

"They said it was one of the best Veterans Day events they had attended, and it made me feel happy to hear because this is all for them. To know they are enjoying what we're doing here. ... It's exciting," she said.

Rylan "Donut" McBannel, a 10th-grader at East Jordan High School, said he hopes younger students take full advantage of the experience — and learn everything they can through it.

"There are so many leadership traits that you pick up and learn in this club," McBannel said. "It's really hard to list them all, but there's responsibility that comes with being in this club. You have to have time-management skills."

To get the process started, Alex Thumser, an 8th-grader at East Jordan, said the middle school leadership organization wanted to take it a step further than just fundraising.

"We also wanted to make it more about just the park," Thumser said. "We wanted to celebrate the honor and service that our veterans have given.

"You never realize everything that they've gone through — and what they're going through. I can't imagine having to go through all of that for my country, so I think veterans are brave — and I speak for everybody when I say we've found a new respect for veterans."

Hamilton said that, after contacting the American Legion to get involved, they wanted to make the experience about education — and for it to be inspiring. "We didn't just want to raise money — we wanted to make it something more for these kids."

"Value Yourself, Value Others" is the slogan of the Shoe Club.

Motivation, self-worth and teamwork are spotlighted as club members work to enable teens to become the best versions of themselves, according to the group's webiste.

"You have to walk a mile in someone's shoes before you can understand what they're going through," said club member Hannah Wyman, echoing a motto of the club.