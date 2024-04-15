East Helena Big Bull Grill and Tavern closes, Winston location unaffected
East Helena Big Bull Grill and Tavern closes, Winston location unaffected
East Helena Big Bull Grill and Tavern closes, Winston location unaffected
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
Something's happening with General Motors' headquarters buildings, and it may mean they'll no longer be GM's headquarters buildings.
The Space Force has contracted out its next "responsive space" mission, and this one is a doozy. The two awardees, Rocket Lab and startup True Anomaly, will each build and launch spacecraft that will conduct rendezvous and proximity operations on orbit. In the Space Force's words: "The vendors will exercise a realistic threat response scenario in an on-orbit space domain awareness demonstration called Victus Haze."
"Bluey" fans around the world experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the show's longest episode ever that premiered on April 14.
Worries over the fallout from Iran's attack on Israel eased, allowing focus to return to earnings season and inflation risks to rate-cut hopes.
Who wants to wait? Get this beloved 2nd-gen pair for over 30% off and join the 536,000+ person (seriously) fan club.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the last to know about his team making a big trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract.
Rivian's new Charging Reliability Scores will use owners' charging data to rate the fastest and most reliable chargers in the country.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Meta said on Monday that it plans to "temporarily" shutter Threads in Turkey from April 29, in response to an interim injunction imposed by the Turkish competition authority last month over the way Meta shares data between Threads and Instagram. The Turkish Competition Authority (TCA), known as Rekabet Kurumu, noted on March 18 that its investigations found that Meta was abusing its dominant market position by combining the data of users who create Threads profiles with that of their Instagram account — without giving users the choice to opt in.
U.K.-based legal tech startup Lawhive, which offers an AI-based, in-house "lawyer" through a software-as-a-service platform targeted at small law firms, has raised £9.5 million ($11.9 million) in a seed round to expand the reach of AI-driven services for "main street" law firms. To date, most legal tech startups that have deployed AI have concentrated on the big, juicy market of "Big Law" — large law firms that have a presence throughout the country or globally and are keen on pushing AI into their workflows. Such startups include Harvey (U.S.-based; raised $106 million), Robin AI (U.K.-based; raised $43.4 million) and Spellbook (Canada-based; raised $32.4 million).
The Knicks, after a season marred by a rash of brutal injuries, weren’t going to run from any smoke or worry about ducking any potentially difficult postseason matchups.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
Generative AI, which can create and analyze images, text, audio, videos and more, is increasingly making its way into healthcare, pushed by both Big Tech firms and startups alike. Google Cloud, Google's cloud services and products division, is collaborating with Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit healthcare company, on generative AI tools designed to personalize the patient intake experience. Amazon's AWS division says it's working with unnamed customers on a way to use generative AI to analyze medical databases for "social determinants of health."
Here's what to know about the latest in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
In the generative AI boom, data is the new oil. From Big Tech firms to startups, AI makers are licensing e-books, images, videos, audio and more from data brokers, all in the pursuit of training up more capable (and more legally defensible) AI-powered products. Shutterstock has deals with Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple to supply millions of images for model training, while OpenAI has signed agreements with several news organizations to train its models on news archives.
This week's health news can help you live your best life, whether that's getting a massage or getting in touch with your spiritual side,
These are today's mortgage rates. Although 30-year fixed rates are nearing 7%, you could get a lower rate temporarily with an ARM. Lock in your rate today.
Here's your quick primer for one of the best top-to-bottom cards in UFC history.