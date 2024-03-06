East Hartford man headed to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl pills through Snapchat

A 25-year-old East Hartford man is headed to federal prison for more than a year for trafficking fentanyl pills.

Omari Lewis appeared in court in New Haven on Tuesday and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Lewis was reportedly identified as a street-level dealer selling fentanyl pills after police in Windsor intercepted a UPS package holding about 3,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, court records show.

Investigators found that Lewis used the app Snapchat to advertise his sales, according to officials.

In December 2021 and January 2022, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad made two controlled purchases from Lewis, buying more than 400 fentanyl pills, court records show.

He was arrested last June and pleaded guilty on Nov. 13, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl, according to officials.

Lewis is released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to report to prison on April 30, officials said.