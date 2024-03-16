East half of Evergreen Park in Sheboygan closed until early April

SHEBOYGAN — The east half of Evergreen Park, 3030 Calumet Drive, is closed to all public use between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays until around the first week of April.

The closure impacts areas two and four of the park and is needed so Public Works crews can clean up storm-damaged trees.

No walking or biking is allowed in the area during the closure.

The park itself will remain closed to vehicular traffic until May 1.

Blood drives planned

American Red Cross continues to urge donors to give blood or platelets as spring approaches. The organization said all blood types are needed, especially type O blood.

The following drives are scheduled across Sheboygan County:

March 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Howards Grove High School, 401 Audubon Road, Howards Grove;

March 22 and 29 and April 5 and 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave., Sheboyan;

March 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St., Elkhart Lake;

April 8, 1-6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St., Random Lake; and

April 9, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Faith Reformed Church, 243 S. Fourth St., Cedar Grove.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. As a thank-you, all who give by March 24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Pets for details.

Additionally, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” and to invite donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by giving March 25 toApril 7, they’ll get an exclusive “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Family Resource Center plans inaugural spelling bee fundraiser

Family Resource Center of Sheboygan County is planning its inaugural Spelling Bee fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for April 18 at Blue Harbor Resort. It will begin with networking and a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the bee at 6:30 p.m.

Twelve teams will be participating and the agency said a few spots still remained. Each team will consist of two members and an alternate. Teams will compete in a style similar to the SCRIPPS format, with several rounds consisting of spelling words of increasing degrees of difficulty until one organization is left standing.

The theme for the inaugural event is “BUZZworthy Books.” Spelling teams are advised to dress as their favorite literary characters and a trophy for “Best Costumes” will be given.

In addition to the winner trophy and “Best Costume,” there will also be a spirit/cheer award and a “boo-hoo basket” for the first team eliminated from the bee.

A silent auction and some surprises will round out the evening.

For more information about registering a team or attending the event, contact the Family Resource Center at 920-892-6706 or online at familyresourcesheboygan.org.

