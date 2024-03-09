East Grand Forks undercover officer denies wrongdoing in fatal shooting, claims fear for officers' safety

Mar. 8—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — In response to allegations that he used excessive force that led to a man's death, an East Grand Forks undercover officer claims his actions were "lawful, constitutional and proper."

Aeisso Schrage is accused, through a federal civil case,

of wrongfully killing a man in Rhinehart Township in January.

He filed a response to the allegations on Thursday, March 7.

Schrage claims reasonability of force must be judged from officer perspective, not the perspective of allegations of the victim's family, "nor based on 20/20 hindsight."

On Jan. 9, inside his mother's home, Lucas Paul Gilbertson was shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Only one officer was in the residence at the time of the shooting and, because he was an undercover officer with the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force, he did not wear a body camera. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and, as of Friday morning, March 8, it is ongoing but near completion.

Schrage was identified as Gilbertson's shooter in the civil case. His identity previously had been concealed to protect his undercover position, as is the expectation under Minnesota law.

The civil case was filed by Rodney Paul Romuld — Gilbertson's father — individually as well as in his capacity as co-special administrator of his son's estate.

The complaint alleges Gilbertson was afraid of Schrage, whom he'd known since they attended high school together. The complaint also states Gilbertson believed Schrage wanted him dead.

Schrage is accused of using unreasonable force, abusing his power, violating Gilbertson's rights and more.

Schrage, for the first time, publicly gave his perspective of the shooting in his answer to the complaint.

As revealed in early press releases, officers were on scene Jan. 9 to serve an arrest warrant on Gilbertson, who was accused of violating conditions of his release from custody. Task force officers received a tip that Gilbertson was at his mother's residence in Rhinehart Township.

Through his legal representation, Schrage states Gilbertson attempted to flee when he realized officers were on scene, planning to escape on his snowmobile.

However, task force officers had removed Gilbertson's keys from the vehicle, so Gilbertson fled back inside, the response said.

"It was later learned Gilbertson had a rifle stowed away on the snowmobile," the response said.

Schrage claims Gilbertson was armed with a handgun while running through his mother's home. When Schrage entered through the front door, Gilbertson pointed his handgun at Schrage, according to the response.

Schrage then deployed his taser, but the probes missed Gilbertson and struck the wall instead, the document said.

"Officer Schrage quickly transitioned to his handgun as Gilbertson ducked toward a window he had shattered moments earlier," the document said. "Officer Schrage feared that Gilbertson was planning to shoot and kill (Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force) agents who were just outside the shattered window, or that he was planning to re-engage and shoot and kill him, so he discharged his firearm, striking Gilbertson."

Previously released body camera footage

— from non-undercover officers — showed their perspective from outside the window, which Gilbertson shattered and then threw his gun out of, according to officer statements in the footage.

Approximately six gunshots could be heard in body camera footage. Schrage's answer to the complaint does not specify whether Gilbertson fired a gun at any point during the altercation, or whether Schrage continued to fire after Gilbertson threw his gun outside the window.

The civil complaint alleges Gilbertson was, in fact, unarmed during the shooting.

Schrage claims his actions were done "with a good faith belief his conduct was lawful, constitutional, and proper and pursuant to probable cause."

Schrage denies the necessity of the civil claim and requests, like Romuld, that the case go to trial.

In late February, the Grand Forks Herald reached out to East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund to ask whether Schrage would be moved to another position after the investigation's conclusion — assuming he is not charged with any crimes — but Hedlund declined to comment.