East Grand Forks, Sacred Heart graduate 145 seniors in Friday ceremonies

May 25—EAST GRAND FORKS — High school seniors across East Grand Forks ended one chapter of their lives and stepped into the next as the Class of 2024 celebrated graduation Friday, May 24.

East Grand Forks Senior High School principal Brian Loer announced that the 120 graduates had met all achievements set by the state of Minnesota and the school district to receive their diplomas. He also joked that he would try to keep the ceremony short since the Minnesota Timberwolves were playing Friday night in the NBA's Western Conference final playoff series.

Loer gave five things to remember as the seniors marched onward in their lives: be a good person, take risks, be grateful, do things you may not want to because it can lead to better things, and make a difference and change the world.

In East Grand Forks, both Sacred Heart School and the Senior High graduated Friday. Sacred Heart held its ceremony Friday afternoon and had 25 graduates with valedictorian Avalon Knudson giving the class speech.

"Whether it's colleges, trade school, cosmetology school or right into the workforce, even though we're apart, it's comforting to know that we'll always be there for each other," Knudson said. "We are now entering a new part of our lives where we will take chances, risks and the unknown future ahead can be scary."

The ceremony also honored 2024 Sacred Heart class member Joe Stagnaro, who died last year. Liam Lohmeyer, 5, who received a kidney and liver donation from Stagnaro, and his family were in attendance, and were given an embrace by Stagnaro's father, Douglas Stagnaro. Stagnaro's twin brother Oscar Stagnaro graduated with the class.

At the Senior High School, No. 1-ranked students Erin Bowman and Alison Kovar gave speeches. In total there were 37 students who graduated with honors, meaning they had a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. There was a four-way tie for No. 1.

The first speaker, Bowman, an honor student who is planning to study political science in college, said this is the beginning of the rest of their lives.

"High school marked the start of the end. Our last stop until we were done and able to go on with the rest of our lives," Bowman said. "It also was the start of many of our caffeine addictions, which slowly got worse and worse as the years went on."

Kovar said they have not only had an impact on themselves, but on East Grand Forks as a community.

"Our first project together as a class was in kindergarten, when we helped rebuild Sherlock Park. Of course, we were too little to use power tools, but we still made a difference," Kovar said. "Our passion on the court, ice, field, stage, and in the classroom has provided us a way to inspire the younger generations to find what they love and be successful in what they choose."

Loer's youngest son also graduated. Both of his other sons graduated from East Grand Forks during his tenure as principal.

"This one of the most important days of their lives," Loer said at the close of the ceremony. "I hope you follow your passion wherever you go. Congratulations and good luck."