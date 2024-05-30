East Grand Forks reviews deer management plan before fall bow hunt

May 29—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council on Tuesday reviewed the city's deer management plan as it prepares for a special bow hunt this fall.

The discussion came during a council work session.

In late April, the council approved a special hunt with the

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources,

but Tuesday's meeting began the process of creating the rules and regulations that will govern the hunt in the city. The formal approval of the plan and the necessary ordinance changes to allow the hunt will come before the council at its regular meeting next week.

In the informal survey done by the East Grand Forks Police Department during a week in March, staff recorded 74 deer throughout the city. The conversation about how to deal with the deer population has come several times. Between January 2020 and March 2024, East Grand Forks Police received 90 deer-related complaints, around 1.8 complaints a month.

There will be nine antlerless and one buck or antlerless permit issued. The city is working with the DNR through the Thief River Falls Area Wildlife Office. East Grand Forks residents will be given a preference for hunting permits in the lottery. All hunters will attend a mandatory orientation to demonstrate archery proficiency.

The hunt will only be in select, and the least developed, areas of the Greenway. Most of the areas are along the southern portions of the Red and Red Lake Rivers with one area on the far northern edge of the East Grand Forks Greenway. The city will provide more information as hunting season nears. Depending on how this year goes, there many be special hunts in 2025 and 2026.

To allow the hunt, the city needs to amend ordinances. The first reading of the code that allows the City Council to have the bow hunt is expected next week.

In other news, the council:

* Discussed the purchase of a motor grader. After reviewing the information again, Public Works Director Jason Stordahl changed his recommendation to the City Council to purchase a John Deere motor grader instead of a Ziegler CAT. The John Deere has a more expensive upfront price, but it has a better maintenance program and warranty. Additionally, unlike the Ziegler, it has a steering wheel, meaning that it is easier to cross-train staff in times when the department may be down a person.

* In a special meeting, approved the renewal of five liquor licenses for restaurants and businesses throughout the city.

It previously approved several other renewals at its meeting last week.

* Approved the hiring of John Wuitschick as Parks and Recreation Specialist and Renee Kringlen as Accounting Technician.

The accounting technician position has been open for over a year

and has been the topic of much discussion as the city looks to save money in its budget.