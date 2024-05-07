East Grand Forks man sentenced to probation for causing gas leak at Grand Forks Masonic Center

May 6—GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to tampering with or damaging a critical infrastructure facility and on Thursday, May 2, was sentenced to 360 days with all but time served suspended.

Law enforcement responded to the Northlands Rescue Mission in Grand Forks

at 9:27 p.m. March 23, because a man was seen throwing rocks at the windows, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Once on scene, police noticed a natural gas transmission line at the nearby Masonic Center was emitting a hissing sound and seemed to be leaking gas, the affidavit said.

Nathan Jesse Johnson, 43, attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended. He matched the description witnesses gave of who they saw damaging the gas line.

Johnson was charged with a Class C felony. He pleaded guilty to the crime and, through a plea agreement, the charge was deemed a misdemeanor because the sentencing length — 360 days — is consistent with a misdemeanor.

He will be on supervised probation for 18 months.