East Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to third-degree narcotics sale

May 28—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — An East Grand Forks man waived his Tuesday, May 28, omnibus hearing and pleaded not guilty to a felony third-degree narcotics sale.

Terimal Dion Singleton, 50, faces up to 20 years in prison for the crime.

In August 2023, a confidential informant conducted a controlled buy from Singleton, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. Singleton allegedly sold the informant four suspected fentanyl pills for $120.

The case against Singleton was filed April 8 of this year, close to a month after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Forensic Laboratory reported that the pills received tested positive for fentanyl.

Singleton's next court hearing, a pre-trial, is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 30.