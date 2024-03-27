East Grand Forks man accused of damaging gas line, causing gas leak at Grand Forks Masonic Center

Mar. 26—GRAND FORKS — After allegedly damaging a natural gas transmission line at Grand Forks' Masonic Center, causing a gas leak, an East Grand Forks man was arrested on Saturday night, March 23.

"We lost gas pressure for the building, and had no heat," said Steve Renslow, a member of the Masonic Center who came to the scene after the gas leak occurred to let Xcel Energy inside the building.

Xcel Energy got everything back up and running after a couple hours, he said.

"We're back to normal," Renslow said. "I hope that person gets some help."

Law enforcement responded to the Northlands Rescue Mission and Masonic Center at 9:27 p.m. because a male was throwing rocks at the Mission's windows, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

On scene, police found a natural gas transmission line at the Masonic Center that was emitting a loud, hissing sound and appeared to be leaking natural gas, the affidavit said.

The suspect, 43-year-old Nathan Jesse Johnson, entered a Ford Bronco Sport SUV and attempted to flee, but was caught, the affidavit said. He matched the physical description given by witnesses who observed Johnson allegedly damaging the gas line.

Johnson was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center and charged with Class C felony tampering with or damaging a critical infrastructure facility. The charge has a maximum five-year sentence.

Johnson's bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety during his Monday afternoon, March 25, initial court appearance. His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 6.