East Grand Forks City Council approves salary increases for council and mayor

Apr. 2—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council passed a resolution that increases the pay of council members and the mayor, starting in January.

The council voted 5-2 to approve the pay increase with council members Clarence Vetter and Dale Helms dissenting. The council last changed its compensation in 2007, with the change going into effect in 2008. Starting Jan. 1, the mayor will earn $14,400, the council president $12,000 and council members $9,600 each. The total salary costs from the council and mayor will increase from $51,600 to $84,000.

At present, council members earn $6,000 a year and the mayor $9,600. Council members' salaries increased 60%, the council president's 100% and the mayor's 50%.

In his dissent, Helms said he can't support the council raising its salary while the city faces budget issues.

"I've been thinking pretty hard about this one and I feel like I'm not sitting here for the money, I'm sitting here for the people," Helms said. "I think with all the cuts we've been making and trying to keep our taxes low and increasing parks and rec fees to try to make ends meet, I just feel that this is something I cannot support."

In 2024's budget,

the city passed a 5% property tax levy increase

and had a potential deficit of $176,064. The proposed budget had an estimated deficit of $500,000 and as high as an 11% property tax levy increase. As part of the budget, city staff had a 3% cost-of-living adjustment. Council member Tim Riopelle, in his original proposal earlier this year said that it's been too long since their salaries had a cost-of-living adjustment.

"I just think it's time to bring it up. We always deal with cost-of-living adjustments (and) we deal with increases in salary and wages to be in line with others,"

Riopelle said in February.

" I think looking at (his proposal) we could probably go the route and still be comfortable with it."

As part of the conversation, the city looked at comparable cities across Minnesota. This proposal brings East Grand Forks' council and mayor pay closer to cities in northern Minnesota that are part of metropolitan areas, like Hermantown and Moorhead.

According to the data in the council's staff report from the Minnesota League of Cities, Moorhead's mayor earns $20,064 and council members $10,524 annually. Hermantown's mayor receives $9,600 and council members $7,200 annually. Unlike these cities, East Grand Forks does not have special meeting pay nor does it provide any benefits, like insurance, to the council and mayor.

There had been discussions about

bringing the salaries to a citywide vote, but that would require an amendment to the city's charter.

In other news, the council:

* Approved the vacating of the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Hill Street, bids and BNSF agreements

for the Quiet Zone project.

The project, which has been in the works since August 2017, will begin construction later this year. During the public hearing, many nearby residents gave their support, especially with how it will cut down on the noise from train horns.

* Set the final assessment hearing for May 7 for the sidewalk improvements along Fifth Avenue Northeast between 15th and 20th Streets Northeast.

* Approved a grant agreement between the city and the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund for $3,700 to help

with LaFave Park improvements.