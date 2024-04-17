East Grand Forks City Council allows hiring process to begin for next EDA director, accounting position

Apr. 16—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council approved beginning the process to fill an empty accounting position and also to begin the search for the next economic development director.

With the hiring processes approved, the city is hoping to have the positions filled by the end of summer. The accounting position is budgeted to be filled after July 1. Also, current Economic Development Director Paul Gorte retires in August, and the city wants to have some overlap to allow for ease in transitioning.

The total compensation for the accounting position will be between $80,270 and $100,969. That would be the total cost to the city budget between wages and benefits, such as medical insurance and contributions to the Minnesota Public Employee Retirement Association. The role had only been budgeted for

2024 for half the year in order to save the city money.

The total compensation for the economic development director position is $122,047 to $158,782. The job description was changed

to better reflect the duties and scope of the role.

Last week, the City Council debated filling

the open accounting position now or waiting for when the city begins budgeting for 2025. City Finance Director Karla Anderson told the council that the position not being filled has "been wearing on staff."

A staff report to council said that to cover this role in 2025, around $45,000 in the budget will need to be found in savings or reallocation of funds.

Between January 2023 and March 2024, 181 hours of overtime — costing the city $8,674.28 — have been put in by the city's human resources generalist and city clerk to cover the accounting tech's position. When the position is filled, the city will be better able to handle changes in Minnesota employment law, upcoming elections and updating the city's accounting software, according to the staff report.

The city administration office has been down at least one staff member since April 2023. Between April and August, the city was down two staff members, as both the accounting tech position and the

city administrator position were unfilled.

City administration has been down one person

since Reid Huttunen became city administrator

in August 2023.

Filling the economic development director position has been discussed in tandem with the

city's new economic strategic plan,

which the council also approved during the meeting. Unlike other positions in the city, the economic development director reports to the Economic Development Authority, which has jurisdiction over the hiring decision. According to the staff report, the first round of interviews will be with the Civil Service Commission and then interviews with the EDA, City Council, and city staff.

Unlike when the position has been open in the past, the city is not using a consultant to help with the job search, but could go that route depending on how the hiring process goes.

In other news from Tuesday's meeting, the council:

* Approved an Economic Development Authority loan agreement with M & W services to help build a new building to house equipment for Fert-L-Lawn. The building will be located near the intersection of Business Highway 2 and Second Street Northeast.

* Approved a special event permit for the Grand Forks 10 mile and 10k. The event will occur on Aug. 24 with runners running through the Greenway, Downtown and University Avenue.