East Grand Forks approves sales tax resolution as it moves closer to November vote

Mar. 19—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to set a citywide vote on a proposed 1% sales tax increase.

In November, East Grand Forks residents will decide whether to allow the city to impose a 20-year, 1% sales tax to provide capital improvement funding to the VFW Memorial Arena and Civic Center.

According to estimates from 2023,

the sales tax is estimated to generate a total of $22.4 million.

Minnesota law mandates that to impose a special law like a sales tax, city councils must pass a resolution and then file that resolution with the Minnesota secretary of state. With the resolution passed, the process of conducting a vote this fall can move forward.

The earnings from the tax would be split between the Civic Center and VFW Memorial Arena. The Civic Center would receive $6.745 million and the VFW Memorial Arena $8 million. Later this year, the city will get new updates on projected earnings from the tax. The ballot language and what specifically the city will ask residents has not been decided, but will likely be approved in July according to City Administrator Reid Huttunen.

Across the river in Grand Forks, voters

passed a sales tax extension last November.

The extension of 0.75% sales tax allows the city to fund capital expenditures at the Alerus Center. Voters also allowed the city to use funds generated by the tax for the construction of the new Altru Sports Complex. The tax is expected to bring in $12.6 million a year by 2029.

The current sales tax rate in East Grand Forks is 7.125% but is going up to 7.375% on April 1, as Polk County has increased its Transit Sales and Use Tax from 0.25% to 0.5%. If a 1% increase is approved by voters, the sales tax rate will go to 8.375%.

An increase would mean that a $100 purchase would have $8.38 in sales tax. Minnesota would get $6.88 of the tax, Polk County $0.50 and East Grand Forks $1. While the total sales tax in East Grand Forks would be higher than in Grand Forks, less money is going toward the city and county.

In Grand Forks, the sales tax rate is 7.25% for general merchandise and 7.5% for prepared food, on-sale alcoholic beverages and lodging. A $100 purchase would have $7.25 in tax, with North Dakota getting $5 and the city $2.25.

In other news, the council:

* Approved plans and specifications and allowed the city engineer to advertise bids for the improvements of sidewalks and trails at the southern corner of Sherlock Park near Campbell Library.

* Approved facility use agreements with the Blue Line Club and Northern Lights Figure Skating Club to use the VFW Memorial Arena for upcoming events. The two contracts are for a combined $12,600 in revenue for the city.