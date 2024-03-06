East Grand Forks approves contract for Red River State Recreation Area operations

Mar. 5—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council approved a four-year contract with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the Red River State Recreation Area.

Last year, the campground had 11,300 reservations, close to the record of 11,688 set in 2018. This year, the campground and recreation area turns 20 years old. The area was created after the Flood of 1997 and was previously a residential neighborhood in the city before the current flood protection system was built. The contract approved will be effective April 1 and last until the end of 2027.

The agreement mirrors the previous agreement with only changes to date and minor changes to language referring to the state. Revenue from the campground is split evenly between the city and the state.

In 2022, the latest numbers available, the campground cost the city $237,196.66. The DNR spent $81,345.90 in expenses in 2022.

In that year, the campground made a total of $369,593 of which $339,407.90 was eligible for the even split. After all expenses were accounted for, the the profit to the city was $10,432.67. The city also received $137,196.66 as a reimbursement for the maintenance costs of the recreation area.

In other news, the council:

* Approved the purchase of a Ford Inteceptor for the Police Department for $44,861.94.

* Approved a contract with Johnson Controls for city HVAC systems, consolidating many of the individual contracts the city had. The contract is for five years and will cost $51,984 in the first year.

*

Moved the approval of the Quiet Zone project

bid off their agenda to a later date as there are still agreements in negotiations with BNSF about maintenance and right of way. According to City Administrator Reid Huttunen, once the other agreements are ready for council approval, the bid will be considered.