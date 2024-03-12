East Falmouth man charged with possession of seven AR-15s, AK-47, ammo, silencers

A 46-year-old East Falmouth man was arrested on Feb. 29 after a multi-agency investigation into his alleged unlawful possession of weapons, including seven AR-15-style assault rifles, according to a press release from the Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's office.

Scott LaPanne pleaded not guilty the next day in Falmouth District Court, according to the clerk's office. Following a hearing, he was determined to be a danger to the public and ordered held without bail until the case is resolved.

LaPanne's attorney, Patrick K. Daubert, told the Times that the "case against Scott is not remotely about violent crime or gun violence."

"It's about obsessive gun control and criminalizing fundamental rights through governmental overreach," said Daubert in an email. "Mr. Lapanne is appealing the District Court's finding of dangerousness and order of pre-trial detention to the Superior Court on Friday morning in Barnstable."

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched his home where, beside the seven AR-15-style weapons, authorities found an AK-47 rifle and hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition and two silencers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seal is seen during a 2018 news conference in Washington.

LaPanne faces 46 gun-related charges, including six counts of possession of an assault weapon; 14 counts of possession of gun without license to carry/firearms identification card; and 23 counts of possession of large capacity weapon/feeding device.

Possession of an assault weapon carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of one year. Possession of a large capacity weapon/feeding device carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two and one-half years.

LaPanne was also charged with two counts of possession of a silencer and possession of ammunition without license to carry/firearms identification card.

Led in part by Homeland Security Investigations’ New England Cyber Crimes Group and the attorney general's office, the investigation found that LaPanne had purchased about 50 firearms-related items, according to the press release.

Assistant Attorney General Lynn Brennan of the Attorney General’s Enterprise and Major Crimes Division is handling the matter.

In a statement to the Times, the Attorney General's office said Massachusetts boasts some of the strongest gun laws in the country but "there are still instances of gun violence ravaging our communities."

"AG Campbell is committed to tackling the issue of gun violence head on by directing her Gun Violence Prevention Unit and Criminal Bureau to leverage existing tools such as pushing for legislation to close loopholes, engaging the community, and not hesitating to prosecute illegal gun trafficking," reads the statement.

A probable cause hearing is set for March 29, according to the clerk's office.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

The Cape Cod Times mobile app gets you to the heart of the matter — fast. Whether breaking news, sports, entertainment or weather get succinct, personalized coverage along with award-winning videos, captivating photography, and interactive user features. Download the app.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: AG: Assault weapons seized from Cape Cod home, man arrested