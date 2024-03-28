East Devon nature reserve receives £190k National Lottery boost

The Pebblebeds For All project works to build strong relationships people can have with heritage, habitats and wildlife, staff say

A nature reserve in east Devon has received more than £190,000 in an effort to make "nature accessible to all".

Pebblebed Heaths National Nature Reserve said it had received the "vital boost" from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Kim Strawbridge, Pebblebed Heaths reserves manager, said the money would help provide "necessary resources".

The financial support has been welcomed by the Pebblebeds for All project.

The project has also been supported with more than £150,000 from the East Devon Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust.

'Special qualities'

The scheme aimed to provide resources over three years to connect people to the "special qualities" of the reserve, staff said.

Ms Strawbridge said the "vital" funding would provide the necessary resources to make "activities more inclusive" and to support people that want to "help protect" the area.

"We are thrilled to be able to spend the next three years setting up some exciting new initiatives through the Pebblebeds For All project, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players," she said.

Ms Strawbridge said a large part of the project would involve welcoming new volunteers.

"We want to be able to offer more opportunities for people to volunteer at times to suit them, and this funding will help us to do that," she said.

The award would also fund a new community engagement ranger and a countryside ranger apprenticeship, managers said.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.