East Columbus homicide remains unsolved over three years later

For a previous report on this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are seeking leads in a 2020 homicide that left one woman dead, east of Downtown, Columbus.

On Oct. 18, 2020, police responded to reports of a shooting at a BP gas station on East Broad Street in the Old Towne East neighborhood, just east of Interstate 71. Upon arrival officers found 25-year-old Loubna Lassadi inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

16-year-old dead in Union County crash

Lassaadi’s boyfriend told police that an unidentified individual shot at them nearby and that he drove to the gas station for help. He described the suspect’s car as a black SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit centralohiocrimestoppers.org to submit your tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.