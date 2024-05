TechCrunch

Hallucinations -- the lies generative AI models tell, basically -- are a big problem for businesses looking to integrate the technology into their operations. In a recent piece in The Wall Street Journal, a source recounts an instance where Microsoft's generative AI invented meeting attendees and implied that conference calls were about subjects that weren't actually discussed on the call. As I wrote a while ago, hallucinations may be an unsolvable problem with today's transformer-based model architectures.