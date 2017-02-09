East Coast blizzard got you down? Cute animals in the snow are here to help.

If you didn't know, much of the northeast is currently getting pummeled by snow.

For commuters, homeowners and anyone who works outside, snowstorms are basically the worst. There's nothing good about them. Nothing.

Oh, except for one thing: Pictures and videos of animals in the snow.

Here are some of the best snowy animal pictures and videos we could find. Let it hopefully bring you some joy on this otherwise cold, wet and dreary day. And if you are not part of the country that is suffering through the snow, look at these great animals anyway because they are adorable and why would you not?

Kids won't budge. Leashing my partner here to the Honda - he will pull us to the store. #SnowDay #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/hc0Tied8b9 — Jon Danziger (@jondanziger) February 9, 2017

and omg look at Bubba and Ryleigh from Vernon. Their parent says they're dreaming of summer on the kayak

🐶💭☀️🛶 pic.twitter.com/JjeNiQQm74

— Spencer Allan Brooks (@SpencerSays) February 9, 2017

Stay safe out there, humans! These cute animals are awaiting your return.