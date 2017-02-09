East Coast blizzard got you down? Cute animals in the snow are here to help.

If you didn't know, much of the northeast is currently getting pummeled by snow.
For commuters, homeowners and anyone who works outside, snowstorms are basically the worst. There's nothing good about them. Nothing.
Oh, except for one thing: Pictures and videos of animals in the snow.
SEE ALSO: Snow won't stop the animals in Oregon Zoo from having fun
Here are some of the best snowy animal pictures and videos we could find. Let it hopefully bring you some joy on this otherwise cold, wet and dreary day. And if you are not part of the country that is suffering through the snow, look at these great animals anyway because they are adorable and why would you not?
Yeaah. There's no way I'm making it to the office today. @ericazares @_layton_ #SnowStorm #NYCSNOW pic.twitter.com/kng2MDtPP9
— petey (@PeterJCasaey) February 9, 2017
Kids won't budge. Leashing my partner here to the Honda - he will pull us to the store. #SnowDay #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/hc0Tied8b9
— Jon Danziger (@jondanziger) February 9, 2017
Oliver. Feeling all the feels right now. #snowdog #NYCSNOW pic.twitter.com/iwXOJ9PMem
— Natalie Ravitz (@NFLNatalie) February 9, 2017
Got Snow??!! 😄😄 We did! A whole whopping 8 inches overnight!! #snowday #SnowDay2017 #dogs #dogsoftwitter #Snowdogs #snow #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/GfE9d64P3K
— Lucy & Emily (@Pupsonpar) February 9, 2017
and omg look at Bubba and Ryleigh from Vernon. Their parent says they're dreaming of summer on the kayak
🐶💭☀️🛶 pic.twitter.com/JjeNiQQm74
— Spencer Allan Brooks (@SpencerSays) February 9, 2017
#SnowDogs #ShowDogs in Harrisburg @WGAL pic.twitter.com/UruETTDauf
— Mike Straub (@MikeStraubWGAL) February 9, 2017
Stay safe out there, humans! These cute animals are awaiting your return.
3.1k