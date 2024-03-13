East Chicago man, facing attempted murder case, charged with killing another man behind gas station: records

An East Chicago man was charged with murder in criminal filings filed Tuesday after allegedly shooting a man seven times behind a gas station.

Eihlan Hunt, 26, is accused of killing Kelley Holmes, 26. His death was ruled a homicide.

Hunt is in custody, held without bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

East Chicago police responded at 6:22 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023 to a BP gas station, 4502 Indianapolis Boulevard.

A witness saw a man walk up to Holmes.

“I need to talk to you,” the man said, as he and Holmes walked toward the back. Moments later, the witness heard 10-to-12 gunshots.

Holmes was shot in the neck, torso and arms, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators matched bullet casings to the crime scene where Hunt was charged with shooting a different man on Dec. 29, 2022 near the 4800 block of Carey Street in East Chicago.

Hunt told investigators in the murder case that he, a woman and Holmes, a close friend, were all homeless, living at Veterans Park. The gas station is near its northwest corner.

He denied he was on the gas station’s video, saying he was at a relative’s home in Chicago. He told police he didn’t know the address.

Cell phone data put him in East Chicago by the Veterans Park’s southeast corner, the affidavit states.

“I ain’t never shot this man, if I’m gonna shoot somebody, they wouldn’t be breathing,” Hunt told investigators during an interview on Jan. 26, 2023.

What, the detective responded.

“If I had literally shot somebody, you think I’m going to let him breathe, you think I’m going to let him continue living just because of the situation,” Hunt said.

Hunt denied to a relative he knew Holmes in Facebook messages.

Police learned Holmes may have had a drug debt to another man. The man does not appear to be charged, according to public filings.

In the attempted murder case, the victim told police he was driving on Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:35 p.m., when Hunt got out of a white SUV and opened fire. He was shot in the right thigh.

The man had “multiple problems” with Hunt, but didn’t know why he shot him, according to the affidavit.

Hunt’s trial in that case is scheduled to start in April.

