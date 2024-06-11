East Charlotte bar fined for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’

The ABC Commission is fining an east Charlotte bar and restaurant $2,500 after social media posts showed what officers called “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

According to the violation report, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department performed a compliance check at the Queen Sheba Bar and Restaurant last September.

The report said an officer questioned the bar’s promoter about a pillow fight event.

CMPD said videos of the event showed sexual acts taking place during the event. However, the promoter said she did not know about it and could not control how people danced.

Channel 9 reporter Joe Bruno reached out to Queen Sheba about the incident but has not heard back.

If the bar does not pay the $2,500 penalty, it will lose its ABC permits for 25 days starting on July 5.

