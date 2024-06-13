East Brunswick man charged with stabbing father, police say

EAST BRUNSWICK – A 40-year-old township man has been arrested in the alleged non-fatal stabbing of his father.

Heng Shao was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, police said.

Around 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, the East Brunswick Police Department was contacted by the Sayreville Police Department, who advised of a stabbing victim in their jurisdiction.

It was reported that the victim had been stabbed multiple times while in a residence on Buttonwood Drive in East Brunswick. The victim fled to safety at a home on Winding Woods Drive in Sayreville before being taken to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several East Brunswick Police officers responded to the Buttonwood Drive residence in an attempt to locate the suspect, who was later identified as Shao, police said.

More: Woodbridge, NYPD officers injured in deadly hotel shooting, AG says

An investigation led officers to Menlo Park Mall in Edison, where Shao was located and detained by Edson Police officers before being taken into custody by East Brunswick Police.

Shao was transported to Middlesex County Adult Correction Center.

"I would like to thank our Officers and Dispatchers for their swift actions, which resulted in an immediate arrest," East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said. "Their hard work serves as evidence of their commitment to keeping the community safe. I also want to thank the Sayreville and Edison Police Departments for their assistance, which is a testament to our working relationship with our law enforcement partners.”

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: East Brunswick NJ man charged with stabbing father, police say