EAST BRUNSWICK - Police responded to East Brunswick High School Wednesday morning for a fight involving multiple students.

The incident was reported around 9:29 a.m. and no arrests or injuries were reported, police said.

Before police arrived officers learned the fight had dispersed in multiple directions. The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution until the incident deescalated and was brought under control, police said.

An investigation will be conducted by school administrators, police said.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: East Brunswick High School placed on lockdown following fight: police