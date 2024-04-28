East Bay police chief attacked by homeless man in Piedmont

(KRON) – The Piedmont police chief was attacked after responding to calls of another man being attacked in Ace Hardware, both of which were from a homeless individual, the Piedmont Police Department said.

The event occurred yesterday at approximately 4:20 p.m. at Ace Hardware on 1221 Grand Ave.

Police said they received calls of an elderly man who was “randomly” hit from behind, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. The suspect then fled next door, police said.

Police then located the suspect, but he was uncooperative and showed symptoms of being under the influence of “a drug or narcotic,” police said.

The suspect then attacked police before being pepper sprayed and tased by officials.

Despite being tased, the suspect removed the taser prongs and “forced his way” into a private residence in Sunnyslope, where he threatened the resident, police said.

Woman passed out in Sebastopol car ensues in police chase

He then ran out onto Valle Vista, where he was confronted by the Piedmont Police Chief, Jeremy Bowers. The Chief attempted to give the suspect commands to comply, but the suspect was still uncooperative.

Instead of being cooperative, the man “advanced” toward Bowers and got into his police car. The chief then got in to prevent the suspect from fleeing but was subsequently attacked, police said.

Additional units and a security guard responded and were able to eventually remove the man from the vehicle and take him into custody.

Police identified the man to be Willie Gomer, a 42-year-old homeless individual.

Gomer was arrested for assault with great causing injury to an elder adult, battery with serious bodily injury, battery of a police officer, obstructing a police officer, robbery, burglary, carjacking, possession of a controlled substance, and parole violation.

He was also currently on parole for auto theft, robbery, kidnapping and multiple parole violations.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. An officer was also injured in the incident, treated at the hospital, and released, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.