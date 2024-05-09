East Bay city supports California cutting ties with PG&E

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond City Council approved a resolution to support the State of California moving on from PG&E. The resolution encourages the state to use Golden State Energy, which is a nonprofit utility.

PG&E has been a recent topic of conversation locally due to the rising cost of bills. A press release from the City of Richmond and Reclaim Our Power, an organization focused on restructuring California’s energy system, said PG&E customers have seen a 20% rate hike in 2024.

The vote completed by the City of Richmond is symbolic, but Vice Mayor Claudia Jimenez said the city has been hit with power outages and other problems for years.

A presentation by Reclaim Our Power claimed that Golden State Energy would incentivize investments in grid reliability and developing sustainable and renewable energy.

“When basic human needs—like healthcare and food and electricity— become less important than profits for corporations, it’s time for a massive change. PG&E won’t keep us safe, whether it be from wildfires or power outages, because safety doesn’t make enough profits for shareholders. With a publicly owned utility, we could see a real power system that works for the people,” said Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez.

The city blamed PG&E for wildfires, as well as power outages and rate hikes.

PG&E released the following statement in response to the city’s resolution:

“PG&E does not support the idea of a statewide public utility, because this type of ownership framework would not benefit customers, taxpayers, local communities, the state or California’s economy.”

