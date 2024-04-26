East Baton Rouge school board honors 28 African American students who helped desegregate parish schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It was a historic moment that took place Thursday at the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Office.

It makes 60 years this year when 28 high school students became the first African Americans to desegregate four high schools across Baton Rouge.

The schools were Baton Rouge High School, Lee High School, which is now Liberty High School, Istrouma High School and Glen Oaks High School. They were honored not only for their bravery, but for taking that extra step for their education.

Many members of the school board gave their remarks, some saying that they admire the strength and bravery of what they did. Some members thanked them for the steps they took for the younger generation to pursue their education here in the city and even some getting emotional, saying they know their words will not be enough to show gratitude.

Baton Rouge charter school IDEA University Prep to close in May

Among the students honored was Freya Anderson-Rivers. She was not only the first to desegregate Lee/Liberty High School but was also the first Black woman to attend and desegregate LSU. She was a senior in high school in 1963.

Anderson-Rivers says that she hopes the history being resurfaced will continue to be reintroduced to the younger generation.

“We’re hoping that they will take this history and teach it to the students that are coming in, the students that are here already,” said Anderson-Rivers.

She explained not only her story during that time, but what the other students had to go through as well.

“You sit down in a classroom, and everyone would move away from you so that you’re just sitting there by yourself. You were spat upon; you were pushed from one side of the hallway to the other. People threw things at you constantly from rocks to food,” said Anderson-Rivers.

Anderson-Rivers mentioned that they tried hard to repress the past and would rarely speak on what they had to go through. She says that although it took many years of therapy, they’re still able to go through with life.

Although a hard time for her and the others, she said that she’s not only grateful for the recognition of her and her peers, but to let this type of history to continue living on through Baton Rouge. She wants to continue encouraging the youth of the importance of pursing their education.

“Our Black schools now in this parish need to step up and do better than what we’re doing now with education, and we need to have a purpose again and what education should be,” said Anderson-Rivers.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

There is a plaque made in their honor at the EBR School Board Office with all 28 names of the students, both still living and those who have passed away. Below are the names of the students from each school:

Glen Oaks High School:

Grace Henley Birt

Yolanda Laws

Merrill Patin

Winnie Posey Womack

Paula Walter Barino

Carmen Williams-Dwyer

Lee High/Liberty High School:

Freya Anderson-Rivers

Murphy Bell

Louis Morgan

Melvin Patrick

Istrouma High School:

Rosia Bowie

Freddie E. Eagles

Gloria Holloway

Rita Guidroz

Baton Rouge High School:

Betta Bowman

Elaine Boyle Patin

Charles R. Burchell

Elaine Chustz Green

Doretha Davis

Marion Greenup

Irma Harrison Coleman

Velma Jean Hunter Jackson

Betty Jemison Wagner

Sharon LeDuff West

Aurelius Martinez

Clara Patin Deculus

Patricia Wells Wilson

Gail Vavasseur Jones

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.