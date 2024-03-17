East Bank developer sues Nashville, claims city halted permits over planned boulevard

An East Bank developer is suing Metro Nashville, claiming the city purposefully put its permits on hold to prevent it from building on land earmarked to become the new neighborhood's "backbone" boulevard.

Now, plans to build more than 350 residential units and a parking facility at 201 Cowan St. are "no longer feasible," Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate and New York private equity firm Prospect Ridge Advisors state in the lawsuit filed in federal court on March 8.

The developer, doing business as AB PR QOZB IV Property LLC, worked with Metro for months to submit preliminary and advanced permit applications, according to the lawsuit. Metro did not raise any "material concerns" about the plans, and the company purchased the 3.8-acre property for $12.5 million in September 2021, securing a $59.6 million construction loan the same day. Metro approved the developer's demolition permit less than two weeks later, and the land was cleared by the end of October.

A parking lot view of 201 Cowan St. in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The developer that owns this lot is suing Metro for holding his permits to build a 350-unit apartment complex because Metro may build a road through his property.

But then the permit process hit a snag — Metro refused to approve a grading permit for the site, bringing construction to a halt. Metro explained that the development site lies in an area "presently engaged in a planning process to determine public infrastructure needs" and stated Metro "may be engaging with you in the near term for possible acquisition for those purposes," according to the lawsuit.

While the rough concept of an arterial boulevard on the East Bank was presented as part of the East Bank Planning Study process beginning in April 2021, it's not clear precisely when Metro identified which parcels it would need to purchase to construct the multimodal corridor. The north-south boulevard is a cornerstone of Metro's plans to redevelop the area and would stretch down the bank's entire length into River North. The Imagine East Bank plan describes the road — which would include dedicated bus lanes, traffic lanes and 20-foot-wide sidewalks — as "the foundation for the East Bank's future urban street grid."

A map from August 2022 shows how a proposed East Bank boulevard could connect to other major thoroughfares in Nashville, Tennessee.

Metro has allocated about $40 million toward buying six unidentified parcels since December 2021, and the state has agreed to assist in land acquisition. But whether the city or state has offered to purchase this developer's land remains unclear. Attorneys representing the developer did not respond to requests for comment.

Metro Chief Development Officer Bob Mendes said the city has a "firm idea of where we would like (the corridor) to be," but it will be built in stages over time. Metro is "in the process of working with (the Tennessee Department of Transportation) and the state to acquire right-of-way on multiple properties south of Jefferson Street (and) north of the railroad tracks," Mendes said, but no land has been purchased yet.

Unable to move forward with construction, the developer terminated its construction contract and loan. To date, Metro has not informed the developer when the "lock" on the project's permits might be lifted, the lawsuit states. The developer is seeking unspecified "just compensation" for the damages it suffered as a result of the permit freeze, which it says equates to an "illegal regulatory taking" of the property without the developer's consent.

The 201 Cowan St. property on Nashville's East Bank is pictured in red.

"Due to the substantial damages that Plaintiff has incurred, even if Metro Nashville were to lift the Permit Lock now, Plaintiff would be unable to commence the Project as planned and may not be able to develop any alternative project," the lawsuit states.

Metro Legal Director Wallace Dietz stated Metro "has meritorious defenses to this complaint" that it will present to the court. Dietz, reached via email, declined to comment on the case further, outside of court filings.

Richel Albright, communications director for Metro's planning department, said via email that permitting processes are project-dependent but declined to comment on 201 Cowan St. specifically, citing the ongoing litigation.

"What an applicant is required to submit and have reviewed by certain departments varies project-by-project and even site-by-site, especially when considering elements of ingress and egress, elevation and other geographical factors," Albright wrote.

The developer is represented by lawyers Kate Skagerberg and Mackenzie Keffalos at Nelson Mullins.

Corridor completion target remains hazy

Tom White, a well known Nashville land use attorney, had not reviewed this lawsuit but explained why governments may have an interest in slowing down development in some cases. Once a developer begins construction — or even just gets the necessary permits to start building — the value of its property increases.

"At the end of the day, the government can condemn your property, but here’s the deal: If you've got a piece of property and you haven't even started the multifamily (development) yet, it's worth a whole lot less," White said. "You let somebody get the permit and then decide six months later, ‘Oh my God, we've got to have that right of way,’ it's going to cost you a whole lot more money.”

Nashville's council was largely unaware of the boulevard proposal until mid-November 2021, when former Mayor John Cooper's administration sought the body's approval for a partnership with the state to help acquire property needed to build the road. Documents detailing the partnership mentioned purchasing six parcels but did not reveal the road's specific footprint.

Council members at the time, including then At-large Council member Mendes, criticized the Cooper administration's "total lack of disclosure" of the proposal, which was described to council members just one day before the body voted to approve the partnership. The council approved $20 million toward the acquisition of six parcels needed to create an East Bank spine connector road in December 2021.

An early rendering of a proposed arterial East Bank boulevard was featured in a federal grant application reviewed by Nashville council members in April 2022.

An early diagram of the boulevard's proposed path emerged in April 2022 in an application for federal grant funding. Nashville's Planning Commission adopted a vision plan for the East Bank containing two options for the boulevard's placement in October 2022. One rendering showed an arterial roadway below a new Titans stadium, and one was shaped to fit around the existing Nissan Stadium. Nashville's council approved a deal to build a new stadium in April 2023.

The boulevard likely won't be completed for several years, because James Robertson Parkway will have to be lowered to grade and the existing Nissan Stadium must be demolished to clear the way for the road's anticipated footprint. Around 2030 marks the "best case scenario," according to Mendes.

White said while plans remain pending, he anticipates more developers will encounter similar situations.

“This is going to happen with some frequency in my opinion, until plans are finalized for the East Bank of the river," he said.

Timeline

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

Cassandra Stephenson covers Metro government for The Tennessean. Reach her at ckstephenson@tennessean.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @CStephenson731.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: East Bank: Developer says city halted permits to protect boulevard