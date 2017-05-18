Easing the Side Effects of Breast Cancer Treatment

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Advances in breast cancer treatment in recent years have saved and extended the lives of tens of thousands of women.



But breast cancer and its treatments can increase the likelihood of anxiety, depression, fatigue, insomnia, pain, stress, and other negative effects.

To ease these side effects, many people with breast cancer—up to 86 percent, according to a study published in Breast Cancer Research and Treatment—turn to complementary therapies, such as acupuncture, dietary supplements, meditation, and yoga.

Can such therapies help? The Society for Integrative Oncology's newly updated guidelines on complementary therapies for use during and after breast cancer treatment looks to answer that question.

In developing the guidelines, 12 researchers from health organizations around the world reviewed studies on more than 80 complementary therapies. They then graded the effectiveness of each at relieving the side effects above. (An A or B grade is a positive recommendation.)

Be aware that these therapies don’t treat breast cancer itself, notes Heather Greenlee, Ph.D., an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and the lead author of the guidelines.

And if you have breast cancer, no practitioner you see for complementary therapies should promise a cure. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” says Linda Carlson, Ph.D., professor in the department of oncology at University of Calgary, one of the authors of the guidelines. She also recommends seeing a credentialed practitioner for any complementary therapy you’re considering.

Here’s what you need to know about the complementary therapies that were found to be most valuable for alleviating the side effects of breast cancer and breast cancer treatment (and one therapy to skip):



Acupressure and Electroacupuncture

Acupressure is a traditional Asian medicine that's similar to acupuncture but involves placing pressure on specific parts of the body, rather than inserting needles. In electroacupuncture, needles are placed in the body—as they are with traditional acupuncture— but a small electric pulse is also passed through the needle.

The researchers found that this helped ease nausea and vomiting in breast cancer patients when used alongside conventional anti-nausea drugs during chemo—and gave these therapies a grade B recommendation.

Finding a practitioner: The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine licenses practitioners in many states.

Massage

Massage generally involves techniques for rubbing the body to promote relaxation and alleviate muscle tension.

Greenlee’s team reviewed several studies—most of them on multi-week massage programs—and found that it was most useful for improving low mood in the aftermath of breast cancer surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation. They gave it a grade B recommendation.

Finding a practitioner: A number of states require massage therapists to be licensed. (You can check your state's requirements here.) You can also find qualified massage therapists through several professional societies, including the American Massage Therapy Association and the Society for Oncology Massage.

If you have cancer, your massage therapist may need to take extra caution with any surgical wounds, medical devices, sensitive skin, or fragile bones.

Meditation

Meditation is meant to foster calmness, focus, and a sense of well-being—achieved by sitting or lying quietly and concentrating on your breath, body, or a specific thought or mantra.

In cancer care, meditation is often taught in multiweek structured courses known as mindfulness-based stress reduction programs.

After looking at studies on meditation—including MSBR programs— Greenlee's researchers gave it an A grade for its ability to improve the general quality of life for people with breast cancer.



They also noted two specific areas where it was deemed worthy of an A grade recommendation: in improving depressive symptoms and lifting the mood of people at different stages of breast cancer treatment (including survivors), and reducing anxiety among breast cancer survivors and people going through radiation treatment.