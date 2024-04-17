Easement would protect 33,000 acres between Kalispell and Libby

Apr. 17—Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is moving ahead with plans to place 33,000 acres of private timberland between Kalispell and Libby under a conservation easement.

The state agency is seeking public comment on the environmental assessment that outlines the first phase of the project, known as the Montana Great Outdoors Conservation Easement. This easement is the first of a potential two-phase undertaking that encompasses, in total, about 85,792 acres of timberland owned by Green Diamond Resource Company.

The 33,000 acres making up the first phase includes forestlands in the Salish and Cabinet mountains. The property, according to the state wildlife agency, includes abundant public hunting and angling opportunities, is a movement corridor for various ungulates — like white-tailed deer — and provides critical habitat for many species, including grizzly bears.

If approved, Green Diamond Resource Company would maintain ownership of the land and the easement would be owned by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Green Diamond would continue harvesting wood products from the timberlands, but the property would be protected from development.

If secured, the funds for the easement would come from the U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, the Habitat Montana program and the Trust for Public Land. Green Diamond would also provide a contribution in the form of donated land value.

The deadline to comment on the proposal is May 15. To comment and learn more, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices.

If approved, the project will go before the Montana Land Board for final review.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.