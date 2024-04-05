Earthquakes rattle New York, California. Could the big one happen here in East Tennessee?

From tornadoes cutting a swath from the South to the Ohio Valley − even here in East Tennessee − to a major earthquake striking Taiwan, natural disasters have been dominating the news.

Multiple earthquakes in Northern California, with one registering 4.4 on the Richter scale Thursday night, were followed Friday morning by a 4.8 temblor rattling nerves in the New York area.

That earthquake was reported about 5 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, around 10:23 a.m. It shook residents in surrounding states and New York City and was one of the strongest in state history, USA Today reported.

The United States Geological Survey is still investigating the exact fault line at the center of the April 5 quake, and said it occurred in a region with dozens of fault lines that were more active millions of years ago.

How could the New York quake be connected to East Tennessee?

It is not clear if there is any relation between Friday's quake and the New York–Alabama Lineament, which, as its name suggests, is a magnetic anomaly in the geology of eastern North America that runs from Alabama to New York.

The New York–Alabama Lineament is due to a deeply buried strike-slip fault and runs slightly to the east of New Jersey, outside the area where the newest quake was recorded near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. USGS has determined Friday's quake occurred as a result of oblique reverse and strike-slip faulting.

While there might not be a direct correlation, it's clear that earthquakes of similar magnitude could easily strike here, as Knoxville is located within the East Tennessee Seismic Zone.

What is the East Tennessee Seismic Zone?

The East Tennessee Seismic Zone extends across Tennessee, northwestern Georgia and into northeastern Alabama and is one of the most active earthquake zones in the eastern United States. The area is not known to have major earthquake, but hundreds of earthquakes too small to be felt have been recorded in recent decades.

“You guys are in earthquake country,” USGS geophysicist Thomas Pratt told Knox News. “Given the amount of seismicity out there, you wouldn't be surprised, at any time, that you get a magnitude 4 to 5 earthquake."

A 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Alcoa in November 1973, and a magnitude 4.4 magnitude occurred in Decatur, Tennessee back in 2018.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Quakes rattle New York, California. Could a big one hit East Tennessee?