SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Three different earthquakes struck in Southern California over the weekend.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) latest earthquakes map shows three earthquakes rattled Southern California over the weekend, with the largest of the three, a 3.6 magnitude, striking west of Salton City on the border of San Diego and Imperial counties.

3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes 8 miles WSW of Salton City on the border of San Diego and Imperial counties (Photo Courtesy: United States Geological Survey)

Another, smaller earthquake, a 2.5 magnitude, struck around 4 miles WNW of Borrego Springs at 5:32 a.m. Sunday, which was felt just in the surrounding area, according to USGS shake map reports.

Saturday night, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 11:20 p.m., about 3 miles SE of Redlands, California. That earthquake was mostly felt in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to USGS shake map reports.

Out of the three earthquakes, the one felt the most was the 3.6 magnitude earthquake that struck at a depth of 10.6 km at 12:17 p.m. Sunday, 8 miles WSW of Salton City.

Reports of weak to light shaking came in from parts of northern San Diego County, Salton City, and around Cathedral City, according to the USGS shake map.

Earthquakes rattle Southern California over the weekend (Photo Courtesy: United States Geological Survey)

Did you feel the latest earthquakes? Report it here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.