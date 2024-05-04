Earthquakes myths: California experts discuss whether some are fact or fiction

(FOX40.COM) — There are many popular beliefs surrounding where earthquakes come from, their impact, and whether they can be forecast. Here is what California experts had to say about myths surrounding the powerful geological event.

Animals can sense when an earthquake will strike

A long-held belief is that animals have a sixth sense about potentially catastrophic events – including earthquakes. Changes in animal behavior prior to earthquakes have been reported, but that behavior is not consistent, according to the California Department of Conservation. Studies show there are no perceptible behavior changes in animals before an earthquake.

Weather impacts earthquake probability

Experts say a common misconception is “earthquake weather”, a term used to describe the idea of earthquakes and weather being related. Many people believe that earthquakes occur during hot and dry weather, but the The California Office of Emergency services said they can happen at any time in any weather.

Doorways are the safest place to be during an earthquake

Doorways were once considered to be among the strongest parts of a building’s structure. This led to the idea that doorways offer greater protection from earthquakes, however, experts say they are no safer than any other part of a household. COES said modern building codes and construction have “significantly improved the structural integrity of all parts of buildings,” so the best thing to do during in an earthquake is “drop, cover, and hold on.”

California can sink into the ocean because of an earthquake

A prominent myth about earthquakes in California is the idea that a big enough rattle could cause the Golden State to fall into the sea. Experts said the shaking from earthquakes cannot cause California to sink, however, earthquakes can spark landslides that slightly change the shape of the coastline.

The ground can open and swallow people

The myths of people falling into the earth during an earthquake are only partly true. Earthquakes are caused by faults that are within the earth. If a fault could open, there would not be any friction. Without friction, there is no earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

Although faults do not open, earthquakes cause settling and other ground deformation such as open fissures that people, cars, animals, and other objects can fall into.

California has the most earthquakes in the United States

California has a reputation for being the home of earthquakes, but the myth of the state having the most earthquakes in America is only partially true, according to USGS. Alaska has the title for the most earthquakes each year, with California placing second.

California, however, has the most damaging earthquakes because of its larger population and extensive infrastructure. Most of Alaska’s large earthquakes occur in remote locations which leads to less damage and fatalities.

