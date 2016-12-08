Earthquake Strikes Northern California

The epicenter was more than 100 miles west of Ferndale, California.

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake has struck in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake's epicenter is more than 100 miles west of Ferndale, California, which is located in Humboldt County. The magnitude was quickly downgraded from initial estimates of a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

No damage was reported from the earthquake, according to Fox LA.

There were no concerns of a possible tsunami being generated from the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service. Other states that could have been affected include Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

The same area experienced a much milder earthquake of a magnitude-2.8 last week, USGS reported at the time. There were no injuries reported in that case, either.

The Victorian Village of Ferndale has a small population of nearly 1,400 people, according to the city's official website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information is reported.

