Earthquake hits U.S. East Coast, shaking buildings from Philadelphia to Boston

An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, causing buildings to shake and rattling nerves in Philadelphia north to Boston.

The USGS tentatively measured the quake as a 4.8 temblor near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. It struck a little before 10:30 a.m. ET.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the quake was felt across the state.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” she wrote on X.

While earthquakes in the northeast U.S. are rare, Buffalo, New York, was struck by a 3.8-magnitude quake in February — the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com