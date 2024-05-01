An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck Wednesday afternoon near Corona in Riverside County.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake struck at 1:49 p.m. about 5.3 miles southwest of Corona. The quake was initially reported as a 4.5 magnitude but was later reduced.

Residents in Riverside and Orange counties reported the temblor as a quick jolt followed by a few seconds of shaking.

The earthquake was also felt in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Hesperia resident Robin Franklin told the Daily Press she was standing in her garage when she felt a “soft bump” under her feet.

“My dogs let out a few barks and went back to sleep,” Franklin said. “I checked my phone and saw that we had an earthquake.”

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told ABC News that the Corona earthquake is part of a sequence. Nearly a dozen earthquakes were recorded on Tuesday in the same location, the largest of which had a magnitude of 2.8.

“Like any earthquake, this is going to have a 5% chance of being followed by something bigger within the next couple of days," Jones said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries, authorities reported.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Earthquake shakes Corona, ‘something bigger’ could follow