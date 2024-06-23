Earthquake rocks parts of Northern Venezuela, Southeastern Caribbean

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A preliminary 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Saturday night.

The quake occurred about 20 miles northeast of Yaguaraparo, Venezuela, or 60 miles from Port of Spain, Trinidad, shortly before 12 a.m. local time, according to the USGS.

About 4.4 million people in Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would have experienced some shaking.

It occurred at a preliminary depth of about 30 miles, which makes it relatively shallow and characteristic of other quakes that have occurred in the region.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or causalities.

The earthquake occurred on fault line/boundary separating the Caribbean Plate to the north from the South American Plate to the south.

The epicenter is in one of the region’s highest levels of seismic activity, which includes the North Coast Fault Zone and El Pilar Fault Zone. At the latter, the Caribbean Plate slides west to east past the South American Plate, which slides east to west.

