Earthquake rocks New Jersey: USGS

GLADSTONE, N.J. (PIX11) – A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey early Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 3:50 a.m. about 4.3 miles away from Gladstone, which is close to where at least two other quakes have hit, the USGS said. The epicenter is about 45 miles west of New York City.

Can a major earthquake hit New York City?

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake recently hit upstate New York, according to the USGS.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the Garden State and New York City on April 5. Aftershocks can be felt days and weeks after the initial large earthquake event, according to the USGS.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

