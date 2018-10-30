Earthquake Rattles New Zealand Amid Visit From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The royals greeted adoring fans in New Zealand Tuesday, just as a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck miles to the south.





The quake in the central part of the country was felt as far north as Auckland, which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were visiting as part of their 16-day royal tour. Fortunately, they said they didn't feel it.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Meghan proved she's a champ in the unusual sport of welly-wanging.

📽 The Duchess of Sussex’s red team won the welly wanging contest, beating The Duke’s yellow team! #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/D5REmCCJfM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

Meghan and Harry competed against each other in the boot-tossing competition, with the duchess lobbing hers closest to the target.

Later, she wowed in a navy dress at a reception hosted by the prime minister. It was the same dress Meghan wore it as she cheered Harry on at a polo match when they were dating.

The newlyweds were not the only royals having fun on Tuesday. In England, Prince William and Kate Middleton played indoor sports with schoolchildren.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited @WeAreCoachCore in Essex today and saw how the scheme is getting the local community involved in sport.



Read more about the visit here: https://t.co/4X8E3TUfwD pic.twitter.com/PuLe1gbY3H — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

RELATED STORIES

Royal Births: Christening Photos Through the Ages

Meghan Markle's Maternity Style: How the Duchess of Sussex Is Dressing Up Her Baby Bump

Royal Wedding Gowns Through the Ages: See the Photos

Related Articles: