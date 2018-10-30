    Earthquake Rattles New Zealand Amid Visit From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Inside Edition Staff

    The royals greeted adoring fans in New Zealand Tuesday, just as a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck miles to the south.


     
    The quake in the central part of the country was felt as far north as Auckland, which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were visiting as part of their 16-day royal tour. Fortunately, they said they didn't feel it.

    Earlier in the day Tuesday, Meghan proved she's a champ in the unusual sport of welly-wanging.

    Meghan and Harry competed against each other in the boot-tossing competition, with the duchess lobbing hers closest to the target.

    Later, she wowed in a navy dress at a reception hosted by the prime minister. It was the same dress Meghan wore it as she cheered Harry on at a polo match when they were dating.

    The newlyweds were not the only royals having fun on Tuesday. In England, Prince William and Kate Middleton played indoor sports with schoolchildren.

