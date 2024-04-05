Earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude jolts NYC, New Jersey

NEW YORK — A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt across the tri-state area Friday with tremors being felt across the five boroughs and New Jersey, multiple people reported.

Tremors could also be felt as far as Connecticut and Pennsylvania, where it knocked over figurines and rattled household fixtures.

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake that hit New York City on Jan. 2 and caused a series of small explosions on Roosevelt Island between Manhattan and Queens.

