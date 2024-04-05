The earthquake just felt on SouthCoast came from New Jersey. Read more.

Did you feel your house shake this morning? You're not imagining it.

Around 10:25 a.m. today, an earthquake strong enough to be felt on the SouthCoast was reported in the north central region of New Jersey, according to staff at the National Weather Service's Norton office.

NWS meteorologist Kristie Smith said the quake had a preliminary reading of 4.8. U.S. Geological Survey categorizes quakes in the range of 4.0 to 6.5 as a "regional" magnitude type.

An earthquake aftershock felt in New Bedford is registered on the screen of the seismograph at Sea Lab in the south end of the city.

Simone P. Bourgeois, Director, monitors the screen of the seismograph at the Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center in New Bedford. The earthquake shock can be seen in the bottom right side of the screen.

USA Today reported that the quake was enough to rattle buildings and shake furniture in areas of New Jersey and New York, but did not cause any reported "major disruptions." Shortly after the quake struck in New Jersey, locals throughout SouthCoast, including Gannett staff members in Swansea and Taunton at the time, reported feeling the effect. According to that report, the quake struck about five miles east of Lebanon, New Jersey.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Jersey earthquake's rumblings could be felt on SouthCoast