Editor’s note: The article has been edited to clarify the date the earthquake happened to Saturday, June 8

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An earthquake was felt in Southern California and throughout San Diego County Saturday afternoon. Did you feel it?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:33 p.m. Saturday at a depth of 7.2 miles near Oasis, California between Borrego Springs and Salton City.

Earthquake felt throughout San Diego County on Saturday, June 8, 2024 (Photo: USGS)

Earthquake myths: California experts discuss whether some are fact or fiction

Reports on the USGS intensity map show residents around Cathedral City, Indio, Salton City, Mecca, Oceanside, Escondido, San Diego and as far south as South Bay on the U.S.-Mexico border felt weak to light shaking with this latest earthquake.

Did you feel the earthquake? Report it here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers online resources on preparing for and staying safe during and after an earthquake.

