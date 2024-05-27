Earthquake detected in Kansas Flint Hills

SOLOMON (KSNT) – The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting a minor earthquake in the Kansas Flint Hills on Memorial Day.

The earthquake was detected in Dickinson County near the town of Solomon on May 27. It had a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter Scale, making it a relatively weak earthquake, according to the USGS.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it using this link.

