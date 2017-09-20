Earthquake Creates A Havoc In Mexico City, Turns River Into A Stormy Sea

The enormity of the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico on Tuesday was captured in vivid details by an astounding video that was posted on Facebook by a tourist on a boat tour near Mexico City.

The video taken by Facebook user Alyne Tamir shows boats tossing about in the water churned into raging waves by the power of the quake. The trees lining the river can also been seen swaying dangerously.

The spot where the video was taken is a short distance from the epicenter of the earthquake.

Tamir, a Philippine-based florist who shared the video on her Facebook wall, also wrote: “THERE WAS JUST AN EARTHQUAKE WHILE WE WERE ON A BOAT. It's being shared around the world! Time Magazine, CNN, ABC, everyone. Surreal. Surreal. Also, I just want to say that when this was happening, I had no idea how bad of an earthquake it was. I had no frame of reference. Until we got off the boat and started hearing the news on the radio.”

The earthquake which struck just after noon collapsed many buildings in the Mexican capital into dust. According to latest reports and statement by Luis Felipe Puente, national coordinator of civil protection of the Ministry of the Interior, death toll now stands at 217.

The latest update also had the The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office issuing an advisory for people traveling to Mexico.

It read, "On Tuesday 19 Sept. 2017, there was an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 near Puebla, Mexico – approximately 140km south-east of Mexico City. Damage has been severe. Mexico City airport was closed temporarily but has now reopened. Please contact your airline in the first instance if you are due to fly out on 19 or 20 Sept. Local authorities are opening up shelters for those most badly affected, details will be released by Proteccion Civil. If you are in the area, you should follow the advice of the local authorities. The British embassy in Mexico City remains closed and phone lines are intermittent due to structural damage. If you require emergency assistance, please call +44 (0)20 7008 1500."

Tuesday's quake in Mexico was coincidentally in line with the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 Michoacan earthquake, which had resulted in thousands of deaths, CNN reported.

The 1985 quake had caused great devastation in Mexico City despite the city being situated more than 100 miles from the epicenter.

Reports further suggested that Mexico City is quite vulnerable to earthquakes because of the soft and wet ground underneath. Its soil is prone to liquefaction, which means it has the ability to transform dirt into a dense liquid when sufficiently churned. Interestingly, there have been a total of 34 earthquakes bigger than magnitude-7 within 300 miles of Tuesday's quake in the city since 1900.

For those who aren’t aware, Mexico has an “earthquake early warning” system to blunt the impact of an earthquake and send news of impending chaos ahead of the tremors.

Twitter was flooded with messages from all over the world for the people in Mexico. President Donald Trump also tweeted, saying, “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

