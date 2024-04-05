Earthquake centered in Hunterdon County rocks tristate area

A 4.7 earthquake centered in Tewksbury Township in Hunterdon County rattled the tristate area at 10:23 a.m. Friday and sent people who felt the shaking contacting their local police departments.

The earthquake was felt from New York to Hackettstown to Morristown to Sayreville to Philadelphia.

A 4.7 earthquake centered in Tewksbury Township in Hunterdon County rattled the tristate area.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake was centered about a mile north of Oldwick near the intersection of Old Turnpike Road and Hill and Dale Road.

No significant damage or injuries have been reported.

No aftershocks have been reported.

NJ Transit has announced 20-minute delays as bridge are being inspected for any possible damage,

Buildings rattled in Somerville and throughout Central Jersey.

South Brunswick and Edison police reported no damage or injuries from the quake. Metuchen and Branchburg are asking residents to check their properties for damage.

In Milltown, about 30 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter, a loud rumbling noise accompanied shaking on Herbert Avenue in Milltown. A songbook fell off a piano inside one house.

Neighbors ran out of their homes and stood on lawns and porches asking each other what had just happened.

“It felt like my house was going to fall down,” said one resident. Another wondered if a residential construction project might have collapsed and caused the rumbling.

No visible damage was apparent on the block.

More on this story to come.

