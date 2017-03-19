Earth just had its second-warmest February on record

As the saying goes: Another month, another disconcerting report from top U.S. climate agencies.

Last month was Earth's second-hottest February on record since at least 1880, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently reported.

At the same time, the extent of sea ice in the Arctic and Antarctica hit record monthly lows.

In February 2017, the average global temperature was 1.76 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 53.9 degrees, NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information said late last week.

View photos February 2017 land and ocean temperature percentiles, More

Image: NOAA/NCEI

Only February 2016 was warmer, at a staggering 2.43 degrees Fahrenheit above average, NOAA said. The entire year of 2016 was also the hottest on record, with last year's temperatures exceeding all previous years since record-keeping began 137 years ago.

NOAA and NASA scientists said human-caused global warming was responsible for a majority of the annual temperature gains — a fact the Trump administration seems determined to ignore.

For U.S. residents, it's probably not surprising to learn that last month was exceptionally warm. February 2017 saw widespread record warmth across the country and a series of record highs.

Other parts of the world similarly experienced an atypically warm winter.

View photos

Image: NOAA

From December 2016 to February 2017, the global average temperature was 1.60 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 53.8 degrees, NOAA said. This was the second warmest for this season, second only to December 2015 to February 2016.

The first two months of 2017 also landed in second place. The year-to-date average temperature for January through February 2017 was 1.69 degrees Fahrenheit above average, just below the first two months of 2016.

Those balmier temperatures meant troubling news for the planet's sea ice.

View photos Sea ice extent for Arctic (left) and Antarctic regions. More