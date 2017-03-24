What is Earth Hour? How You Can get Involved

Cities all over the world are going dark this weekend in participation with Earth Hour’s 10th annual event to raise Climate Change awareness.

The event will happen at 8:30 p.m. local time wherever you are. In past years monuments like the Trevi Fountain in Italy, Tower Bridge in London and The Sydney Opera House in Australia have gone dark for the event. The event is organized by the World Wildlife Fund and started as an event in Sydney in 2007.

While the hour-long event is organized to unite people against climate change the goal is to create a lasting impact and spur action. Supporters have helped lobby for climate change legislation, established a forest in Uganda and helped restore ocean ecosystems. The event is a movement millions of people participate in each year. The Empire State Building in New York, Cesar’s Palace hotel in Las Vegas and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco are all on the list of participants this year for the United States.

How to get involved in Earth Hour:

There are a number of ways, big and small, you can get involved. If you want to do something on the easier or smaller side you can update your profile picture on Facebook to reflect your Earth Hour support or you can join the Facebook event.

You can pledge to turn off the lights in your home. Instead you can have a fun candle lit dinner with friends, go to bed early, or sit outside and look at the stars. You can check out a list of colleges, towns and cities and landmarks that will be taking place and see if any near you will be going dark. Or find an event near you to attend in support of the cause.

If none of these options sound appealing you can opt to donate to the cause as well.

